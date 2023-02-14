CYREBRO, a pioneer and global leader in Security Operations Center (SOC) Infrastructure, announced the launch of its new partner portal and program targeting the global cybersecurity market. The company’s new 100% channel model enables partners to provide a state-level managed SOC to SMBs and enterprises alike without the associated complexities, high cost and resources of developing a SOC in-house.

Partners can uniquely leverage CYREBRO’s SOC and sell it as their own, instead of just reselling the product, to create an offering which can be integrated with additional services. Managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) can easily access CYREBRO licenses for their customers through licensing agreements with the company.

“We look forward to working with a variety of partners who will leverage our SOC Infrastructure within their respective markets to generate new revenues,” said CYREBRO Global Channel Vice President Nader Soudah. “CYREBRO’s focus on its partners will ensure that participants gain leads to expand and build a cybersecurity business around our unrivaled offering in the marketplace.”

CYREBRO’s first-of-its-kind SOC platform provides full visibility of a company’s existing security posture while delivering highly advanced cybersecurity with fast and efficient responses to cyber threats. CYREBRO stands out in the cybersecurity market as it enables partners to provide their customers with a fully managed 24/7/365 SOC solution, threat intelligence and hunting as well as incident response that can be deployed within days.

To accelerate its channel plan and better support partners, CYREBRO also announced a partnership with Climb Channel Solutions to bring the SOC infrastructure solution to their network of value-added resellers. A leading distributor of cybersecurity solutions, Climb provides proven technologies that enhance organizations’ security preparedness, providing high assurance for their IT infrastructure. With CYREBRO as part of its offerings, Climb is adding top-of-the-line cybersecurity protection to ensure fast and efficient responses to cyber threats and their mitigation.

To learn more, please visit www.cyrebro.io.