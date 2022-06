“Intel Inside” was probably one of the best tech advertising campaigns ever. Today, almost everyone is familiar with the brand. While many channel partners may not do business with Intel directly, they are almost certainly selling products that use Intel chips. We’ll find out what’s on their minds, especially as it relates to the IT channel, as one of the industry’s largest trend-spotters. Julian Lee interviews Phil Vokins, Director of Intel Canada’s Channels, ISV, and Cloud.