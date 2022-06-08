to Manage, Report and Respond with Release of Comprehensive Remediation Capabilities

SaaS Alerts launched its Respond Module, the company’s powerful SaaS security threat remediation solution for MSPs.

Developed through careful analysis of the over 200M SaaS events logged by SaaS Alerts and the SaaS application security records for over 3100 SMBs and more than 200,000 end-user accounts, Respond delivers automated threat remediation for MSPs to strengthen SaaS application security against malicious attacks.

The company’s latest Respond Module will help MSPs solve one of the industry’s most concerning challenges and biggest pain-points as MSPs continue to struggle with identifying, hiring, training, and retaining high-demand cybersecurity talent to keep up with today’s current threat landscape – while also staffing those security employees on a 24/7/365 basis. With Respond, MSPs can now create customized rules that completely automate those critical security activities traditionally only achieved with immediate human intervention.

As an example of a use case, if the Microsoft 365 account of a small business user were to be compromised in the middle-of-the-night when the employees of the managing MSP are asleep and/or not available for support, without a quick response to the attack, a hacker would be able to execute malicious commands inside the employee’s account and could change the permissions to access other important IT assets. By the time the MSP’s employees would have the information they need to react to the overnight compromise, significant damage could be done. With Respond from SaaS Alerts, MSPs can now customize rules to immediately shut down a compromised account giving the MSP the time they need to bring the user back online safely.

Respond provides several powerful features that will be game-changing for those managed service providers offering SaaS Security services, including:

Rule-Based Response to Security Threats – MSPs can create customized rules based on a combination of SaaS Alerts events to automatically or manually respond and secure user accounts.

– MSPs can create customized rules based on a combination of SaaS Alerts events to automatically or manually respond and secure user accounts. Rule Assignment – MSPs can set rules for specific organizations or accounts. Set rules to be active for a specific start/end date or set as ongoing.

– MSPs can set rules for specific organizations or accounts. Set rules to be active for a specific start/end date or set as ongoing. Immediate Response Actions – MSPs can block sign-in, expire all logins, change password, or require MFA on the next login.

– MSPs can block sign-in, expire all logins, change password, or require MFA on the next login. Notifications – MSPs will be notified when a rule is triggered via email, PSA or SMS.

“As a former MSP, I know first-hand how hard it is to find enough talented employees to scale your business,” said Jim Lippie, CEO of SaaS Alerts. “I also recognize that labor is an MSP’s single largest expense. Hearing these same concerns echoed by the MSP Partners we work with every day here at SaaS Alerts, we’re so excited to release our Respond remediation module to help MSPs not only scale their business and increase the protection of their customers – but without the need to increase their staffing and labor costs.”

Availability and Special Introductory Pricing

Respond beta will become available on June 6th, 2022. General availability is expected July 1, 2022

Any MSP signed to a one-year agreement by June 30th 2022 receives SaaS Alerts Manage, Report and Respond for only .50/user/month. After July 1st, the pricing will increase to .80/user/month.

Source: SaaS Alerts