Justin Windsor has started a new position as Vice President of Channel Sales at OneTier. He comes from Splashtop, a leader in next-generation remote access and remote support solutions. His previous employments also include Zadara and Cloudistics.

OneTier operates a 100% channel approach to driving success. They deliver an adaptive solution set from a variety of unique, mature, cutting-edge products to end customers, through a Diverse Ecosystem of Value-Added Resellers, Service Integrators, and other ecosystem partners. The OneTier approach allows partners to obtain a single quote comprised of multiple vendors in one. They believe this reduces the workload and complexity of a contract, while helping to increase the speed to delivery and ultimately profitability.

Find out more at www.onetier.com. To find out more about Justin, feel free to check out our past Channel Chief interview with him at: https://www.e-channelnews.com/channel-chief-interview-justin-windsor/