Guest: Lauren Wise, Dell Expert Network Program Manager

Lauren will present the Dell Expert Network, which rewards managed service providers for recommending Dell products. She highlighted recent enhancements to the program, including a new portal that improves rewards visibility and allows users to open service tickets directly. Lauren and her colleague Fred are looking forward to engaging with attendees in Quebec, where they will present the program’s benefits, offer giveaways, and provide information on participation.

Meet Dell at ChannelNext East on April 28th and 29th, 2025, in St-Sauveur, QC