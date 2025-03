Guest: Gabriela Embon, Relationship Coach

Gabriela’s session will focus on the significance of relationships in high-stress environments, emphasizing that emotional ROI is as crucial as financial ROI. She aims to challenge traditional work-life balance notions and provide a framework for fostering relationships that enhance professional success.

Meet Gabriel and more great speakers at ChannelNext East on April 28th and 29th, 2025, in St-Sauveur, QC