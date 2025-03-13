Guests: Balázs Scheidler and Sándor Guba, Co-Founders of Axoflow

Nowadays, there is an overwhelming volume of data that organizations face, particularly in security contexts. The conversation centered on the issues of data duplication and the lack of actionable insights, stressing the importance of data categorization and quality. Balázs and Sándor shared their experiences and frustrations regarding security data management, emphasizing the need for automation to alleviate the burdens on security teams. Improving data quality and reducing the data footprint can enhance detection capabilities and streamline security operations.