Marc Botham is Global Vice President of Channel and Alliances at Jamf since September 2024.

Previously the Head of the EMEA Channel with Docusign, Marc has had over 25 years of experience in the channel. As Global Vice President of Channel and Alliances, he is responsible for developing and executing partner strategies globally and designing channel programs, allowing Jamf to elevate the standard of securing Apple products in a workplace setting.

In this interview, Marc discussed his career journey and motivations for joining the company. He emphasized the necessity for change in the channel ecosystem, advocating for a model that values diverse partner contributions beyond mere revenue. He outlined initiatives such as a points-based partner program and regional partner advisory councils aimed at better understanding partner needs. He also highlighted the creation of a comprehensive portal to streamline partner interactions, ultimately focusing on enhancing partner success and profitability.

The conversation also touched on the potential of AI in improving partner interactions and data management, with Marc noting the importance of understanding partner needs as AI’s value begins to be realized in business contexts. He shared insights on his leadership philosophy, emphasizing ongoing learning and adaptability among channel partners to address current challenges.