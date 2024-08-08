Zimperium, a global leader in mobile security announced the appointment of David Natker, as Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances where he will be responsible for driving Zimperium’s global partner strategy, fostering strategic alliances, and expanding the firms ecosystem of partners to accelerate growth and innovation.

In this interview, we learned about David’s professional background, including his experiences with notable companies like EMC, Dell, and Rubrik. David recounted his journey from Rubrik to Druva and then to Zimperium, highlighting the company’s focus on mobile protection and the vast opportunity in this nascent space. The conversation then shifted to the channel strategy and partner engagement, with David emphasizing the importance of listening to partners and understanding their needs to create a mutually beneficial relationship. The discussion also touched on the trend of partners seeking fewer, more impactful partnerships and the complexity of the cybersecurity market.