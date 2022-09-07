MSP360, a provider of simple and reliable backup and IT management solutions for managed services providers (MSPs) and IT departments worldwide, has appointed channel sales and marketing veteran Katie Bach as its new global director of channel operations. She is tasked with leading the next growth phase for the company’s channel partner program and will guide its future channel-focused offerings. She reports to MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig.



Bach brings more than 12 years of sales and marketing expertise to MSP360. Before her appointment, she was vice president of branding at PartnerEdge, a channel strategy and marketing consultancy, where she helped oversee the development of channel branding and deployment initiatives for Sophos, Barracuda and Presidio. In addition, she oversaw the development and channel rebranding efforts at Cisco Systems, helping expand their partner ecosystem by more than 20 percent and drive partner performance nearly three-fold. Prior to PartnerEdge, Bach launched her career in the financial services industry managing one of the nation’s largest employer-focused wealth management firms, and is a graduate of Purdue University.



“Through our partnerships with MSPs and resellers, and coupled with our robust platform of IT management solutions, MSP360 is in a perfect position to serve the needs of all organizations,” Bach said. “Our intuitive, streamlined approach to managing IT systems and performance takes the stress off the end users. It enables them to focus on their core business without fearing threats, even across dispersed work environments.”The expansion of MSP360’s channel offerings will better enable partners to deliver a robust and secure IT management platform, in a single pane of glass by relying on trusted partners and experts to deliver MSP360 solutions to end users.

Katie Bach