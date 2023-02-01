Veteran industry analyst George Crump recently joined Verge.io, the Ultraconverged Infrastructure (UCI) company. He is the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer, evangelizing VergeOS software as a better alternative to legacy hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and the public cloud.

For 14 years, Crump was the founder and lead analyst at Storage Switzerland, a premier independent IT research firm covering the storage, backup virtualization, and cloud markets. As a writer, speaker, and strategic thinker, he focuses on giving IT practical insight into the solutions to data center problems. He has over 30 years of experience in the IT industry, holding executive engineering, sales, and marketing positions. Before joining VergeIO, he was Chief Marketing Officer and then Chief Product Strategist at StorONE, an enterprise storage software provider.

