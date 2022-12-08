Pyramid Analytics, a pioneering Decision Intelligence platform provider, has appointed Bill Clayton Vice President of Global Partner Sales. With him, he brings more than twenty years of experience in enterprise software. Clayton has held positions with global technology leaders including IBM and Oracle and most recently was with enterprise data specialist, Stibo Systems. Clayton will manage Pyramid’s global partner sales from the company’s London office.

Clayton’s responsibilities are to expand the growing global partner ecosystem, increase the scope of partner programs, and ensure that existing partnerships are mutually productive. He will manage a team of partner recruitment and relationship managers in North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Europe, and the Nordics.

Clayton will expand Pyramid’s worldwide network of system integration (SI), value-added resellers (VAR), distributors, global information services and consulting firms, and complementary technology companies. The partner program is an important part of Pyramid’s growth strategy to bring its pioneering and transformative technology to customers worldwide.

Through the partner program, Pyramid is actively recruiting more partners, investing in partner training and development, and launching joint go-to-market programs with its partners.

Find out more at www.pyramidanalytics.com