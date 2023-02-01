Pax 8, announced that Rob Rae has joined the company as Corporate Vice President of Community and Ecosystems. In addition to hosting Pax8’s inaugural Beyond 2023 conference in June, he will be responsible for continually improving and growing MSP relationships, providing guidance and consultation to implement new programs that champion the IT channel market, and partnering with the Channel team on industry events and community operations that enhance the partner experience globally. Rae will report to Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8.

“Rob is a well-respected IT channel veteran and considered by many the most influential person in our partner ecosystem,” said Heddy. “He has dedicated his career to enabling the IT channel to grow, get efficient, and build thriving businesses. We are excited to welcome Rob to the team, where we believe he will bring tremendous value to our partners, people, and the industry.”

Rae comes to Pax8 with more than 25 years of technology and business-to-business experience. He most recently held the position of Senior Vice President of Business Development at Datto, where he played a crucial role in developing Datto’s go-to-market strategy focused on partner growth. He was also instrumental in developing the company’s business practice to the level of a public company.

Rae is an award-winning speaker who has been recognized on many executive industry influencer lists. He sits on several industry advisory boards, including the Board of Directors for CompTIA.

“I have always admired the incredible culture and company that Pax8 has built over the years, and I am thrilled to be part of the team,” said Rae. “I have spent my career helping partners transform into modern MSPs, and in this new role, I will be able to leverage my experience across the entire technology stack. I look forward to diving in, supporting global teams, and continuing the great momentum for Pax8 and the IT channel industry.

Source: Pax8