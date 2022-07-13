Cerby recently launched with the world’s first security platform for unmanageable applications and an approach that enhances security practices by empowering both employees and security teams. The Cerby Zero Trust architecture takes on the challenges of unmanageable applications in the shadow IT universe—technologies that are selected and onboarded by business units outside the purview and visibility of the IT department, or don’t support industry standards like SAML for authentication and SCIM for user provisioning. The Cerby offering is very different from other options on the market because it moves security automation capabilities into the hands of business users—in effect, it balances empowerment and autonomy with security and productivity.

The company, which has been operating in stealth mode since 2020, already has early customers—including Fox, L’Oréal, MiSalud, Dentsu, Televisa, and Wizeline—where the technology is used to address common application liabilities efficiently while facilitating collaboration. It also announced today $12 million in seed funding from Ridge Ventures, Bowery Capital, Okta Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and others, bringing total funding to $15.5 million.

“Our goal at Cerby is simple but sweeping: To increase productivity for enterprises by empowering employees to use the technologies they prefer while automating compliance and security,” said Co-Founder and CEO, Belsasar Lepe. “In this era of IT consumerization, employee choice and enterprise security are not mutually exclusive—with the right tools and strategies, they go hand-in-hand. When business professionals get real autonomy, security becomes everyone’s responsibility, rather than just one of many priorities for the IT department. The Cerby platform for unmanageable applications enables organizations to boost efficiency, comply with existing policies and reduce exposure to cyberattacks—it’s truly a win-win-win.”

Cerby’s enrollment-based platform combines proprietary technology, robotic process automation (RPA) and seamless integrations with identity providers like Okta and Azure AD. This powerful functionality enables the platform to understand commonly used SaaS applications

Learn more about the “Cerberus of IT” at https://www.cerby.com/.