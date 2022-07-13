Telstra has named Steve Mundt as Vice President of Enterprise and Technology for the Americas, responsible for direct sales and new business development across the region.

Mundt takes on his new role during a time when Telstra is investing heavily to grow its network infrastructure and expand its connectivity solutions portfolio in the Americas and in key regions worldwide.

He brings more than a decade of experience in telecommunications and global network services, most recently as Global Account Director for Media and Technology at Telstra. In that role Mundt focused on business development and key account management, designing, coordinating, and implementing large-scale global network infrastructure projects.

“This is an exciting time to be in the telecommunications industry,” said Mundt. “Demand for global network services remains high across enterprise and technology market verticals. Helping organizations scale and adapt the right solution for their unique needs is a challenge we continue to tackle, and Telstra is well-positioned to remain a major player in this space.”

The Silicon Valley native will draw on his diverse background spanning content delivery, gaming, global transport backbone design, global IP transit network development and design, and latency-sensitive network optimization.

“Enterprise network and connectivity requirements today vary greatly based on seasonal surges in traffic, the changing demands of a distributed workforce or any number of factors,” said Noah Drake, President, Americas, Telstra. “There’s no one size that fits all customers, so we need experienced professionals like Steve who are proficient in so many areas of telecommunications and are ready to handle any situation that presents itself.”

Prior to joining Telstra in 2017, Mundt held sales and business development roles at global technology and telecommunications companies supporting enterprise, cloud and hybrid infrastructure initiatives.

Mundt studied at Sonoma State University and California State University East Bay, and currently serves as an advisor and mentor to students of the CSU East Bay Transformative Leadership program. In his free time, he is passionate about family, home improvement and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Source: Telstra