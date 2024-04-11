Michael Sotnick has been named Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Nasuni, a leading hybrid cloud storage solution. In this role, Michael assumes responsibility for Nasuni’s global partnerships including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud. He will also drive new strategic technology partnerships.

Sotnick brings more than 30 years of senior-level partnership experience across data infrastructure, security, management, and cloud. He joins Nasuni from Pure Storage where he served as the Vice President of Alliances and Business Development. Before Pure Storage, Sotnick held leadership positions at VERITAS, SAP, Quest Software (acquired by Dell), Moovweb (acquired by Edgio), among others.

Now in his 4th week at Nasuni, “SOT” (as he likes to be called) elaborated on the appeal of Nasuni and its role in addressing data-related challenges. The conversation then shifted to the evolving role of the channel in the era of cloud adoption and the continued importance of strong partner organizations in understanding and meeting customer needs.