Jon Murchison, CEO at Blackpoint Cyber, a company founded by former intelligence officers dedicated to combating cyber threats, discussed how cyber threats are shifting to the cloud and how MSPs can ensure their protection is ready.

He provided insights into the dynamics of professional hacking operations and stressed the need for robust identity management to prevent vulnerabilities, particularly in light of recent high-profile incidents like the MGM attack. The discussion also covered the complexities of cybersecurity, including the risks associated with aging infrastructure and supply chain vulnerabilities. He raised concerns about the lack of adequate managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities among many service providers, while Julian highlighted the ingenuity of bad actors in exploiting these vulnerabilities.

They emphasized the importance of education and awareness in improving cybersecurity practices and called for a shift in mindset to better prepare for future challenges.

