Quorum Cyber, one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the UK and North America, recently announced the acquisition of Difenda, a Canadian-based, full-stack Microsoft Security Managed Services company. The acquisition announcement underscores Quorum Cyber’s global momentum and strengthens its position as a leader of Microsoft Security services.

In this interview, CEO and Founder Federico Charosky presented the company and its commitment to cybersecurity, emphasizing the company’s specialized services in threat management and incident response. He noted their strong partnership with Microsoft, which allows them to guide clients in effectively utilizing Microsoft’s security tools and addressed the challenges faced by managed service providers in leveraging these capabilities.

He also discussed Quorum Cyber’s strategic growth trajectory, including their transition from Managed Detection and Response (MDR) to Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) due to increasing security incidents.

Check out our past interview with Quorum: https://www.e-channelnews.com/quorum-cyber-microsoft-cyber-solutions-to-help-fight-cyber-bullies/