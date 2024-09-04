Trump and Biden have had their own images mashed-up. Taylor Swift has had her own deepfake struggles…..

Nicos Vekiarides, founder of Attestiv, a channel-focused organization, which detects deepfakes in videos and images, knows there is going to be an expected dramatic rise in deepfakes as a significant threat.

During this podcast, Nicos discussed the challenges of detecting deepfakes and the potential ramifications of their use, including identity theft and fraud. He emphasized the importance of addressing the challenges posed by deepfakes in various contexts, including cybersecurity threats and social media manipulation. Nicos presented his company’s tool, which can analyze media at scale, flag potentially suspicious items, and enable further investigation.