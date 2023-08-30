Julian Lee discusses with Amit Bareket, Co-founder & CEO of Israeli cyber company Perimeter 81. The shift towards widespread remote work has created numerous cyber risks for organizations. With employees accessing corporate networks from different locations, the attack surface expands, leaving room for potential vulnerabilities exploited by malicious actors. Phishing attacks targeting remote workers have surged, capitalizing on security gaps and increasing reliance on digital communication channels. Insecure Wi-Fi networks and personal devices used for work purposes can expose sensitive information to interception and unauthorized access. Remote employees also face challenges maintaining strong security practices, increasing the risk of data breaches. To mitigate these risks, organizations should implement robust security measures, offer comprehensive training, and support remote employees to maintain a secure work environment. Amit Bareket shares his insights on this and much more.

On more recent news on Thursday August 10th 2023, Check Point Software Technologies announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Perimeter 81.