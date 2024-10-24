Jacques Vigneault, Senior VP of Global Channels at TrueCommerce, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, presented the company’s mission to enhance EDI managed services for retailers and suppliers by facilitating the exchange of standardized business documents and ensuring compliance with major retailers like Amazon. He highlighted the transition from legacy ERPs to cloud-based systems, driven by the need for better integration and advanced business intelligence, and emphasized TrueCommerce’s partnerships with ERP companies to support clients during this transition.

Additionally, the company aims to be a partner-friendly organization through its TrueCommerce Exchange partner program, which focuses on recurring revenue, customer service, lead generation, and valuable market content. The program’s growth has resulted in TrueCommerce supporting over 110 additional companies with its electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions to assist with inventory tracking, management of complex compliance requirements and many other of today’s supply chain challenges