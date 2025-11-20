Ryan Couch, CMO, and Brian Howard, Senior Director NA Channels of NetBrain Technologies, a leading no-code automation platform for hybrid network observability,, shared updates on new features and a successful deal with Ford.

They stressed the critical role of understanding complex network configurations to prevent costly outages, with NetBrain’s tools providing essential visibility across diverse environments. They introduced the ACE+ service for partners, which offers simplified access to software, free support, and training for network assessments and projects.

They positioned NetBrain and its partners as educators, stressing the importance of assessments, training, and building trust to deliver client value. They also detailed the concept of agentic NetOps, which utilizes AI models trained on specific network data to enhance outcomes and prevent outages.