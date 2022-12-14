We recently spoke to Michelle Biase, GM at D&H Canada about her one-year anniversary with the company. What a great year it has been! Some of the key highlights include:
- Executing Built for Growth (“BFG”) strategy
- Almost doubled the size of the customer-facing team
- Added a lot of new vendors to the portfolio
- Launched Modern Solutions Business Unit
- Opened a new facility in Surrey, BC
- Will be opening a brand new one next fall in Mississauga
- Extended credit capacity to help partners grow
She also mentioned the two THREAD technology events in Montreal and Toronto this fall were a great success.