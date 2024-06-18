Climb Channel Solutions announced the launch of their partnership with Flashpoint, the industry leader in threat data and intelligence. This strategic partnership aims to empower mission-critical organizations to proactively and decisively confront security and intelligence challenges with the most powerful data at the core, ensuring the safety of people, places, and assets.

“We are excited to join forces with Climb Channel Solutions to amplify our reach and impact,” said Ryan Bauernschmidt, Senior Director of Partnerships at Flashpoint. “This strategic alliance aligns with our mission to deliver the most relevant, timely, and actionable threat intelligence that empowers enterprises to make mission-critical decisions that keep people and assets safe. By leveraging Climb’s extensive distribution network, we can expand the reach of our industry-leading threat intelligence to a broader audience. This partnership will not only drive significant growth but also provide unparalleled value to our mutual customers by enhancing their ability to proactively safeguard critical assets and reduce risk.”

The global partnership between Climb and Flashpoint will enable more partners to access Flashpoint’s comprehensive threat intelligence platform, Flashpoint Ignite, which integrates human-powered data collection and intelligence with intuitive technology to help organizations protect people, places, and assets. This collaboration underscores Climb Channel Solutions’ commitment to offering innovative technologies to its network of value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs).

“As threat actors become smarter, and threats become more complex, it is critical that Climb continues to provide our partners with the best technologies to protect their customers’ data,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “By partnering with Flashpoint, we enable partners and their customers with top threat intelligence solutions to quickly and easily make decisions and take action.”