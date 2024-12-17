AppDirect has acquired Firstbase, an IT asset management platform that supports customers globally to procure and manage the equipment deployed within their organizations. Through this acquisition, Firstbase’s platform functionality will integrate into AppDirect’s platform, providing AppDirect’s advisor community with a single destination for their end customers to manage their telecom, software and IT assets.

Firstbase, backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Kleiner Perkins, focuses on helping in-office, hybrid and remote teams procure, deploy, manage and retrieve core business equipment through a single platform that has proven to reduce costs and improve efficiencies. This acquisition opens a new exciting go-to-market (GTM) channel for Firstbase through AppDirect’s ever-growing advisor community. By offering Firstbase’s IT asset management platform alongside AppDirect’s subscription commerce functions in one converged platform, Firstbase will gain expanded GTM reach through the channel.

“AppDirect’s vision to build the B2B-everything platform fits perfectly with ours at Firstbase. Together, we can solve all the major problems the biggest companies and most innovative CIOs face across both software and hardware,” said Chris Herd, Founder and CEO of Firstbase. “Firstbase already solves IT asset management complexity for the world’s fastest growing companies by simplifying complicated procurement processes. AppDirect’s advisor channel has the potential to massively accelerate our GTM. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The role of IT and the CIO has become more complex over the years, transitioning from a cost center to a strategic line of business that can make or break an organization. The explosion of technological options and a distributed workforce has only added to the complex equation. AppDirect’s platform, available exclusively through partners, provides a centralized location for IT professionals to procure and manage their technology, such as telecom expense management, software subscriptions and IT assets for an entire workforce.

We are committed to providing the advisor community with a platform that supports all of the technology and business opportunities they use to support their end customers,” said Nicolas Desmarais, AppDirect’s Chairman and CEO. “Advisor success is our success, and delivering additional tools, like Firstbase’s IT asset management platform, around all of their technology needs will not only increase advisors’ sales success, it will simplify the life of the IT departments they serve.”

Following the acquisition, Firstbase end customers can contact AppDirect technology advisors to assess their technology needs and assist with telecom, cloud, SaaS and energy solutions.

To learn more about AppDirect, visit appdirect.com. To learn more about Firstbase, go to firstbase.com.