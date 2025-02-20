AvePoint recently announced its acquisition of Ydentic, which specializes in centralized multi-tenant management for MSPs. This strategic acquisition will drive the continued evolution of Elements, AvePoint’s MSP Platform for greater profitability, increased operational efficiency, scalability, and new security-centric recurring revenue streams.

Scott Sacket, SVP Business Development of AvePoint, talked about AvePoint’s recent achievements and strategic initiatives. He discussed how the new solutions introduced through AvePoint’s Elements platform are designed for the managed service provider (MSP) market, emphasizing the importance of enhancing service delivery and security for partners.

Scott elaborated on AvePoint’s vision of integrating managed services into a single platform, which would enhance user control and compliance, particularly in addressing oversharing in collaboration tools. The conversation also touched on the role of AI in their technology, focusing on auto classification and data governance, while highlighting the necessity of preparing partners for AI readiness.

AvePoint was recently recognized a top cloud/SaaS vendor at Reseller Choice Awards in Canada. Read all about it here: https://www.e-channelnews.com/announcing-reseller-choice-and-women-in-tech-awards-2024-for-canada/