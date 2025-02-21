Special Guest: Stephen Goldberg, Leadership Trainer & Coach | Management Consultant

Stephen will present “Building High-Performing Sales Teams“

Top salespeople play a critical role in the success of any business. According to research from Mckinsey & Company, these top performers can be 4x more productive than bottom performers. They consistently meet (or even surpass) their sales targets, clearly understand their client’s needs, and easily adapt in all situations.

Now imagine if you could not only discover your top performers’ secret sauce—but also replicate it? You could increase sales productivity, conversion rates, and YoY growth.

Join our showcase at the ChannelNEXT25 East conference to explore how PXT Select has propelled other organizations to sales successes—and how it can revolutionize yours! You’ll gain:

· Actionable Insights: Identify essential data to strategically evolve your sales team for a thriving future.

· Empowering Tools: Explore resources that bolster both sales leaders and their teams toward success.

· Proven Strategies: Hear success stories from various organizations and their journey with PXT Select.