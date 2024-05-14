Since our last interview with Doug Murray, CEO, over a year ago, a lot has changed for Auvik.

Doug and Julian caught up citing a recent survey, which provided valuable insights into the IT industry, highlighting the challenges faced by IT professionals and the importance of gathering data to understand industry dynamics and trends, as well as the impact of AI on the industry.

Doug also introduced the Auvik SaaS Management, which offers visibility and discovery of SaaS tools used in the infrastructure. He also discussed the increasing use of IoT devices and the security implications, emphasizing the challenges of monitoring and securing these devices.