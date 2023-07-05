The Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, announced a call for nominations for the 2023 ACW LEAD Awards, an initiative that recognizes exceptional women in the channel. The organization is accepting nominations for the ACW LEAD Award now through August 4, 2023.

In its seventh year, the ACW LEAD Awards program is presented annually to celebrate women who are courageous, creative, collaborative, connected and confident in advancing technology channel careers. It also seeks to inspire other channel women to follow their lead.

Winners of the award will be honored at a ceremony during the Alliance of Channel Women ACWConnect Live! Networking Event on October 30 during the Channel Futures Leadership Summit at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. The Channel Futures Leadership Summit is colocated with the MSP Summit and the Women’s Leadership Summit, which is produced in partnership with ACW. (NOTE: Nominees must be present to win the LEAD Award.)

“ACW was founded to advance careers and leadership opportunities for channel women, so we always look forward to recognizing those women who stand out because they stand up and lead,” said ACW President Cassie Jeppson, Director of North America Channel Programs for Lenovo. “We’re thrilled to present the 2023 LEAD Award winners at the Channel Futures event, where ACW also will co-host the Women’s Leadership Summit to teach and inspire the next generation of exceptional female channel leaders.”

Nominations will be accepted through August 4, 2023, via an online application at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/lead-2023. Nominations may come from third parties or candidates themselves. All applicants will be required to demonstrate leadership and innovation in the channel as well as support, advocacy and mentorship of women in the channel.

Winners will be selected from among the nominees by a vote of the ACW Board of Directors and Awards Committee.