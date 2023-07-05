Hornetsecurity, has announced the launch of its new Backup Bible – a complete guide to support businesses through all stages of preparing for, responding to, and recovering from a substantial data loss event.



The Backup Bible features 150+ pages of actionable content, divided into four core parts, including customisable templates enabling business owners to create their own personalised backup strategy.



The online support document contains instructions and examples for building and maintaining a thorough data protection system, as well as discussion material on expanding recovery processes throughout the enterprise. Without this, businesses could experience data destruction or losses which could cost them excessive amounts of time and money.



Hornetsecurity CEO, Daniel Hofmann said: “Consistently delivering support for businesses is critical to Hornetsecurity’s success. The new Backup Bible is testament to this goal, with the online content enabling businesses to create sustainable backup strategies, to ensure they are prepared in the event of a data breach.



“The Backup Bible is one of a host of new initiatives – our Security Swarm podcast is another – that Hornetsecurity is delivering, to show consistent support for businesses undergoing cybersecurity challenges.”

Source: Hornetsecurity