Alliance of Channel Women (ACW), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female leaders in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry, announced its 2024-25 Board of Directors, who lead ACW’s mission to accelerate the growth of female technology channel leaders.

The new 11-member board also has selected its new leaders for the 2024-25 term.

Mayka Rosales-Peterson, Senior Manager of Partner Marketing at Intelisys, was named President of ACW. She has served on the board since 2021 and was Co-chair of ACW’s DE&I Committee for the past two years.

Akilah Murrell, Senior Manager of Channel Marketing at 360insights, was named Vice President. She joined the board in 2022 and served as Chair of ACW’s Mentoring Committee for the past year.

Julian Lee had a discussion with Mayka Rosales-Peterson and Akilah Murrell about their new leadership roles in the Alliance of Channel Women (ACW).

They discussed the need to address gender bias and empower women to push beyond the status quo. The speakers stressed the role of organizations like ACW in creating spaces for women to discuss and address these issues, and they called for collective action to drive change and break barriers in the technology industry.

The conversation also delved into the significance of unity and accessibility within the organization, with a specific focus on the ACW team. They stressed the importance of togetherness, leadership, and inclusivity, emphasizing the need for a unified vision and the power of working together to overcome stereotypes and unfair practices. Additionally, they highlighted the value of accessibility in fostering mentorship and career conversations, underscoring the importance of creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all members.

The discussion also touched on the need for male allies in supporting and endorsing women in the workplace, with Mayka Rosales-Peterson highlighting the positive impact of having women in leadership positions on business performance. Akilah Murrell and Mayka Rosales-Peterson shared personal anecdotes about their journeys to success, highlighting their early ambitions and the influential figures who played a significant role in shaping their career paths. The conversation underscored the importance of mentorship and the role of influential individuals in guiding and empowering professionals as they navigate their careers.