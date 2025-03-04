Guest: James Chalmers, NAM Channel Manager, Kaspersky

James talked about Kaspersky’s strategic shift towards emphasizing threat intelligence and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offerings, moving beyond a sole focus on endpoint protection. He highlighted the need for many Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to become aware of Kaspersky’s advanced solutions, such as digital footprint analysis and threat intelligence feeds for next-gen firewalls. He noted that while Kaspersky will continue to address endpoint protection, the primary focus will be on how these higher-level solutions can enhance the services offered by MSPs. The conversation also touched on Kaspersky’s global presence, which provides valuable insights into cybersecurity threats, particularly for clients like the Canadian federal government.

Meet Kaspersky and more at ChannelNext East on April 28th and 29th, 2025, in St-Sauveur, QC