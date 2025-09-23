Abnormal AI recently launched a new AI-driven add-on for its Email Security Posture Management product, to protect Microsoft 365 environments from email attacks that exploit misconfigurations to bypass phishing defenses.

Mick Leach, Field CISO of Abnormal AI, discussed the company’s AI-driven email security solutions, emphasizing the critical role of behavioral data science in combating advanced cyber threats, particularly those involving social engineering. He highlighted the inadequacies of relying on users for security decisions regarding external emails, noting that many lack sufficient training. He also addressed the management of false positives, explaining their user-friendly reporting process and the importance of privacy in their operations.

He also acknowledged the challenges posed by sophisticated AI threats and the need for thoughtful user engagement in security practices.

See Abnormal recent study here.