Guest: Pat Larkin, President, Ekco, a Dublin-based “security-first managed cloud provider” that has grown rapidly through both organic expansion and a series of strategic acquisitions across Europe.

Pat outlined Ecko’s evolution from a backup service provider to a security-first cloud provider, driven by numerous mergers and acquisitions since 2017. The conversation also touched on the evolving cybersecurity landscape, particularly the dual role of AI as both a facilitator and a challenge, with Pat noting that fundamental cybersecurity issues persist despite technological advancements.

Pat also talked about the increasing risks associated with AI in cybersecurity, emphasizing the need for guardrails to mitigate these risks. He expressed concerns about the underskilling and lack of diversity in the cybersecurity workforce, advocating for stronger partnerships between industry and educational institutions to prepare future professionals.