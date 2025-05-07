Manuj Aggarwal, Founder of TetraNoodle Technologies, addressed the growing interest in AI among Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and the urgency for them to adopt AI technologies. He shared his recent achievement of having a scientific paper on AI adoption accepted by the Mensa Foundation Journal, which aims to provide a structured approach based on real-world experiences.

The conversation also delved into the transformative potential of AI in enhancing human intelligence and decision-making, particularly in healthcare. Manuj explained that AI could improve drug interaction analysis, potentially reducing adverse effects. He predicted a future where personalized medications are developed based on genetic information. He discussed the role of MSPs in implementing AI to improve efficiency, suggesting that creating a private AI tailored to their business strategies could automate routine tasks and enhance client services.

