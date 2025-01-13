If you’re reading this article, it’s likely you want to become an ICF-certified leadership coach, business coach, or executive coach, or perhaps you want to learn how to be a coach so that you can improve your leadership style and bring coaching into your organization. Either way, you’re doing your due diligence to compare the programs and tuition! If that’s you, you’re in the right place.

Tuition, access, training, and programs vary greatly between the available coach education schools that offer online training, and it’s important to understand your options and weigh the factors that are most important to you.

How We Evaluated The Top ICF-Accredited Leadership Development and Coaching Programs

For 2025, we took a look at the top 12 ICF-accredited programs (including – full disclosure – our own program, The Coaching Academy for Leaders) that are currently offering Leadership or Executive Coach Training Programs. We compared the tuition prices, duration, and overall strengths of the various programs.

A note that there are many types of coaching, but here, we aren’t looking at life coaching programs, health coaching programs, or training that is only available in person — instead, we are concentrating on the best leadership and executive coaching programs available in an online format.

Confused about what ICF accreditation and certification really means? Have a look at our article outlining ICF credentials and certification.

Questions To Ask When Comparing Leadership Coach Training Programs:

How many hours of coaching education are you receiving for your tuition? Prices vary widely, as do ICF-accredited hours taught in each program.

Are the training hours all online with a large group? Or are group sizes capped to provide a small group experience?

Are all coach training sessions within the group, or are 1:1 coaching sessions with faculty members included?

Is Mentor Coaching included in the program? This is necessary if you plan to apply for your ICF ACC or PCC Credential, but it might also be an unnecessary expense if that isn’t your goal.

Do you want to earn your ICF ACC or PCC Credential? Ensure the program you choose is up to date with their Level 1 or Level 2 accreditation and offers enough hours for you to earn your credential.

Do you prefer learning in 2 to 3 day workshops, or spaced out in smaller 1 to 2 hour trainings weekly? Different education programs offer different types of training, both weekly or at weekend seminars.

The Top 12 Leadership Coaching Certification Programs for 2025

Confused as to how to compare all the program details? It can be tricky! We wanted to compare apples to apples, so for our dive into this topic, we ONLY compared what programs and tuition rates are required to meet the ICF standards for the Level 1 Pathway to the ACC.

All of the programs listed below offer a minimum of 60 ICF Accredited Training Hours, and we added on the 10 hours of Mentor Coaching and Performance Evaluation if they were not specifically a part of the program (which are the certification requirements leading to the ACC).

Although almost all the schools listed below offer additional courses and more training hours, we did not include them in our breakdown. We tried to answer this question in this blog: “If I wanted to become an ICF-Certified Coach from this school and then earn my ACC credential, what would that require?”.

Coaching programs can be difficult to compare, so we created this at-a-glance chart to help you see the differences!

ICF – Certified Leadership, Executive, and Business Coach Training Programs Compared

Institution and Program Name

The Coaching Academy for Leaders – Coaching Fundamentals:

Level 1 Pathway To The ICF ACC Certification

Training Hours Provided in Level 1 / ACC Program:

66.5 hours (65 hrs total instruction + 1.5 hours private coaching) + 11 hours mentor coaching

ICF Level 1 Pathway to the ACC

Offers Level 1 Pathway To The ICF ACC Certification

Time Commitment

2 – 2.5 hours of live training per week, plus private coaching and self-directed learning

Course Duration

6 months

Tuition

$6,797 USD [Bundle: Coaching Fundamentals + Mentor Coaching]

Overview

The Coaching Academy for Leaders offers a specialized education and certification program dedicated to leadership coaching, coaching as a leadership style, and cultivating a coaching culture within organizations. This program is ideal for managers, executives, board members, leadership development professionals, B2B consultants, and high-level entrepreneurs who aspire to excel in leadership and executive coaching or integrate coaching practices into their organizational strategies.

Training is conducted in small groups of 5 to 15 participants, ensuring personalized attention and ample opportunities for interaction with faculty members. The program also includes one-on-one private coaching sessions, enhancing the individualized learning experience. A significant emphasis is placed on building a coaching culture within organizations, equipping participants with the skills to drive transformative change.

An added advantage of the program is its robust post-course support. The Coaching Academy for Leaders provides ongoing assistance to graduates through private community and discussion forums and a membership group, offering continuous professional development and networking opportunities. Certified graduates are also invited to join the founder’s Coach Bench, granting them exposure to paid coaching opportunities.

Pros and Cons

The program is specifically tailored for leadership and executive coaching, ideal for those looking to earn the title of Certified Leadership Coach. With small group sizes, participants enjoy a collaborative learning environment and plenty of direct interaction with faculty members. The tuition also includes one-on-one coaching, offering personalized guidance and mentorship. Graduates benefit from robust post-course support through a membership group for ICF coaches and access to the founder’s Coach Bench, which provides exposure to paid coaching opportunities. On the downside, Mentor Coaching is not included in the standard course (although it is available as a bundle) and requires an additional investment. However, this flexibility allows cost savings for those not pursuing certification. Overall, the program’s leadership focus and strong support structure make it a standout option for those looking to excel in leadership coaching.

Institution and Program Name

Co-Active Training Institute – Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC)

Training Hours Provided in Level 1 / ACC Program:

199.75 hrs (no hrs for mentor coaching specified)

ICF Level 1 Pathway to the ACC

Level 1 accreditation is not mentioned on the website. However, ICF credentials ACC, PCC, and MCC are mentioned.

Time Commitment

8 x 5-Day training sessions (approx), spaced out over the length of the program

Course Duration

10-12 months

Tuition

$13,750

Overview

Co-Active Professional Coach Training is one of the largest and most established coach education programs available. Co-Active (formerly CTI) has trained over 65,000 coaches worldwide, and with over 100 different courses available in different languages and time zones, you are sure to find training to fit your schedule.

Pros and Cons

The sheer volume of courses and availability is a huge plus, along with the well-established and professional process that you go through as you earn your certification. The Co-Active CPCC designation is well-recognized in the industry. Cons include a long training period that includes 5 different workshop trainings of 3-to-5 days each, followed by a 4 to 6-month certification program, with one of the highest tuitions in the industry. The setup of the program does not allow for applying to the ICF to earn your ACC credential after you have reached the minimum 60 hours of training required, you must go through the entire 200 hours of training. Group sizes are also larger than most coach training programs.

Institution and Program Name

iPEC – Certified Professional Coach

Training Hours Provided in Level 1 / ACC Program:

160 hrs (no hrs for mentor coaching specified)

ICF Level 1 Pathway to the ACC

Not specifically mentioned, but they state that they are an accredited ICF training program that meets the educational requirements for a Level 1 ICF Credential.

Time Commitment

Not specifically stated

Course Duration

7-8 months

Tuition

$13,995

Overview

iPEC provides a well-rounded coach training program centered on core coaching competencies, delivered through immersive 3-day live intensive modules. iPEC also offers specialization in business coaching and executive coaching and offers 3 certifications in their proprietary processes – Energy Leadership, CORE Dynamics, and CORE Leadership Coaching.

Pros and Cons

iPEC is a comprehensive program with many opportunities to specialize within the main training. One of their programs offers 3 certifications upon completion and is ideal for students who prefer seminar-style all-day immersive training. Along with the higher price tag, this coaching program states that each module in the program will take 3 days with 30 hours of immersive training, which may not be ideal for professionals adding coach training to their schedules.

The setup of the program also does not allow for applying to the ICF to earn your ACC credential after you have reached the minimum 60 hours of training required, you must go through the entire training program.

Institution and Program Name

Essential Impact – Certified Leadership Coach Level 1 Program

Training Hours Provided in Level 1 / ACC Program:

66 hrs + 10 hrs mentor coaching

ICF Level 1 Pathway to the ACC

Offers Level 1 Accredited Coaching Education and Evaluation Pathway

Time Commitment

3 hrs per week, plus self-directed learning

Course Duration

6 months

Tuition

$7,735 USD

Overview

The Certified Leadership Coach Designation is granted to individuals who meet the requirements of the Excelerator Coaching Model, which emphasizes an agile, non-directive coaching format.

There are three pathways to earning the Certified Leadership Coach designation. While all options provide the required training to qualify for the ICF Associate Certified Coach (ACC) credential, only one pathway directly supports registrants in achieving Level 1 accreditation by including the Level 1 Performance Evaluation.

Individuals completing their Certified Leadership Coach designation receive training in English, and Teams and Organizations can access their training in English or French.

Pros and Cons

This coaching certification program emphasizes the use of neuroscience and the Excelerator Coaching model. Students move through 3 courses (Essentials, Mastery, and Mentor Coaching) to achieve the certification. The training includes both synchronous and asynchronous training, with classes averaging 3 hours each. However, it is unclear how many participants are allowed in each group.

Institution and Program Name

Institute of Executive Coaching and Leadership (IECL) – ACC/Level 1 Pathway Package

Training Hours Provided in Level 1 / ACC Program:

Unspecified



ICF Level 1 Pathway to the ACC

Offers Level 1 and Level 2 Accredited Coach Education Programs.

Time Commitment

3-day sessions + ½ day sessions, spaced out over the length of the program

Course Duration

12-months

Tuition

$7505

Overview

IECL’s primary goal as coach educators is to create and support confident, competent, and ethical organizational coaches. The IECL is a larger organization that has built a reputation as an expert in the organizational coaching space since 1999. IECL is based in Australia, but offers virtual training worldwide.

Pros and Cons

As a larger organization, IECL can provide a variety of courses and programs that begin throughout the year. They concentrate on providing training in a 3-day workshop format, which can be beneficial for coaches wanting to do training in a shorter period of time, but which is not ideal for optimum learning retention.



They also offer an ACC Level 1 package for individuals whose goal is attaining their ACC and who would like to complete the three parts of the ACC pathway within 12 months, however, availability of suitable course dates for this package is still subject to changes.



Course time zones favour Australia, and there are no fixed limits or specified caps on class sizes.

Institution and Program Name

The Academies – Level 1/ ACC Program

Training Hours Provided in Level 1 / ACC Program:

57 hrs + 10 hrs mentor coaching

ICF Level 1 Pathway to the ACC

Offers Level 1 and Level 2 Accredited Coach Education Programs.

Time Commitment

1.5 hours live training per week, plus self-directed learning

Course Duration

Not listed

Tuition

$7,997

Overview

The Academies offer coach training courses focused on both leadership coaching and career coaching, rooted in neuroscience using evidence-based methods. Their program includes training on executive/leadership topics, such as achieving business goals, navigating VUCA challenges, creating team trust, transforming conflict, leveraging strengths, and deepening developmental leadership competencies.

Pros and Cons

The Academies is a smaller coaching education program, and caps program enrollment at 12 participants. It is of interest to students who want to apply a neuroscience approach to their coach training, and could be the right choice for coaches who want to pursue career coaching in addition to leadership coaching, because of their focus on both types of content. This means there could be less emphasis on leadership coaching, although you can choose the pathway or specialization you are most interested in.

Institution and Program Name

Goal Imagery Institute – Holistic Life, Career, and Executive Coach Training

Training Hours Provided in Level 1 / ACC Program:

60 hrs + 13 hrs mentor coachingICF Level 1 Pathway to the ACC

Offers Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 Accredited Coach Education Programs.

Time Commitment

2.5 hrs live training weekly, plus self-directed learning

Course Duration

Not listed

Tuition

$4,699

Overview

The Goal Imagery Institute includes a wide variety of coaching niches and approaches, such as positive psychology/strength-based coaching, emotional intelligence (EQ), and neuroscience/brain-based coaching. It also emphasizes Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Hypnotic Coaching.

Pros and Cons

This coach education program is a good choice for coaches who are not sure of their niche because of the broad nature of the training. The training is also very cost-effective offering 60+ hours of accredited training for $4,699.



However, while the program includes a Level 1 intensive or a fast-track option to achieve the ACC pathway, the 8-10 hours per week commitment may not be ideal for those looking to complement their existing expertise with coach training on a more flexible schedule.

The broad focus of the program can also be a drawback for professionals who want to concentrate on leadership development and organizational culture. Students will include life coaches, health coaches, and other specialties, as well as those who are focusing on executive or business coaching.

Institution and Program Name

The CAPP Institute (Coaching and Positive Psychology) – Certified Personal and Executive Coach Program

Training Hours Provided in Level 1 / ACC Program:

69 hrs + 10 hrs mentor coaching

ICF Level 1 Pathway to the ACC

Not listed

Time Commitment

2 hours per week, plus self-directed learning

Course Duration

6 months

Tuition

$5,790

Overview

The CaPP Institute’s CPEC & Mentor Coaching Programs equip enrollees with the tools and knowledge to effectively run a coaching practice, whether in an organization or as a business owner. Enrollees are also taught to build skills for goal setting and powerful questioning, as well as practicing proper word choice, empathy, and the use of metaphors.

Pros and Cons

This program is suited for coaches who want to incorporate positive psychology into their practice. CaPP Institute offers a 3-Day Coach Training Workshop as a pre-requisite to the 6-month Certification Program. Although the program states they comply with the educational requirements for an International Coaching Federation (ICF) Certification, it also does not specifically list their ICF Level 1 Accreditation, so coaches looking to achieve their ACC credential should enquire if the program is fully accredited before purchasing.

Institution and Program Name

Center for Executive Coaching – Executive Coaching Certification

Training Hours Provided in Level 1 / ACC Program:

Unspecified, but includes 10 hrs mentor coaching

ICF Level 1 Pathway to the ACC

Offers Level 1 and Level 2 accreditation.

Time Commitment

Unspecified

Course Duration

6 months

Tuition

$8,350

Overview

The Center for Executive Coaching focuses on providing the ICF core competencies within the framework of training business professionals to coach. The program includes self-paced training webinars that you can join according to a set schedule, taught in stand-alone mini-modules. The program includes business development and the ability to achieve a specialty certification.

Pros and Cons

This is a well-established program that caters specifically to coaches looking for training to become executive coaches or business coaches. The weekly self-paced webinar format makes it a good choice for people with varying schedules. The drawback of the self-paced format is that you don’t get the benefit of accelerating your learning with a core group of peers who share your journey, and 1:1 coaching is not offered in the program.

Institution and Program Name

Coach U – Professional Coach Training Program

Training Hours Provided in Level 1 / ACC Program:

78 hrs (no hrs for mentor coaching specified, but included)

ICF Level 1 Pathway to the ACC

Not specifically mentioned, however they state they meet the ACC and PCC certification requirements through the ICF.

Time Commitment

2 x 3-Day training sessions, plus 16 weeks of 1.5 hrs per week

Course Duration

6 months

Tuition

$6,095

Overview

Coach U is a leading global provider of coach training courses and programs. Programs are geared towards professionals, although they are not specifically designated as leadership or executive coaching programs. Coach U offers a professional coach training program with 2 phases, Core Essentials and Professional Essentials. Fun fact – Corry Robertson, PCC (founder of The Coaching Academy for Leaders) is a Coach U Certified Graduate (CUCG) and completed her first 200 hours of coursework through Coach U’s advanced corporate training program.

Pros and Cons

As a large coach training institution, Coach U benefits from a varied and comprehensive list of training opportunities, and they provide a fast track option (a 6-month program) for professionals wanting to become certified quickly. The scope of their offering also provides self-paced learning opportunities. Cons include the lack of 1-to-1 coaching and a minimal scope for leadership/executive coaching content.

Institution and Program Name

The Rotman School of Management – Executive Coaching Certificate

Training Hours Provided in Level 1 / ACC Program:

60 hrs (no mentor coaching)

ICF Level 1 Pathway to the ACC

Not specifically stated but states that they offer all the requirements of a full Level 1 accredited program.

Time Commitment

3 hrs per week, plus self-directed learning

Course Duration

6 months

Tuition

$11,090

Overview

The Rotman School of Management, part of the University of Toronto, offers a globally recognized Executive Coaching Certificate program. This program is designed to equip professionals with advanced coaching skills to drive leadership development and organizational growth. Delivered by world-class faculty, it blends practical methodologies with research-backed insights, focusing on effective coaching techniques for diverse business settings.

Participants benefit from Rotman’s commitment to innovation and excellence, gaining tools to support clients in navigating complex challenges and achieving personal and professional milestones. This program is ideal for executives, HR professionals, and aspiring coaches looking to refine their expertise in leadership coaching.

Pros and Cons

The Rotman School of Management stands out for its accredited training status from both the Association for Coaching (AC) and the International Coaching Federation (ICF), ensuring a recognized standard of excellence. Their blended learning approach, offering both synchronous and asynchronous options, provides attendees with the flexibility to tailor their learning to their schedules.

However, the program’s preference for applicants with around three years of management or coaching experience might discourage those without such a background. Additionally, it’s unclear if mentor coaching is included in the curriculum, and if so, the number of hours provided isn’t specified. Lastly, the program has a high tuition when compared to other programs, which is worth considering when evaluating its overall value.

Institution and Program Name

Destination Leadership – Certified Leadership Coach (CLC) Training

Training Hours Provided in Level 1 / ACC Program:

50 hours + 10 hrs mentor coaching

ICF Level 1 Pathway to the ACC

Offers Level 1 Accredited Coach Education Programs

Time Commitment

1 x 5-day training session, plus weekly sessions and self-directed learning

Course Duration

3 months

Tuition

$4,430

Overview

Destination Leadership is a coaching school designed to empower leaders and professionals at all career levels with transformative coaching and leadership skills. Rooted in strong values of connection, creativity, and collaboration, the organization offers training programs accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), ensuring high-quality education and global recognition.

Pros and Cons

This program allows participants to explore a brain-based approach to coaching. It also includes the opportunity to complete an online S.A.F.E.T.Y.™ Assessment, providing insights into personal threat and reward sensitivities, nonconscious biases, and stress triggers. Additionally, the certification offers Continuing Professional Development Hours, enabling participants in Canada to maintain their CPHR designation in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

However, while the program is marketed as a fast-tracked ACC pathway, the course duration isn’t specified, and details about class size or cohort caps are also missing. Furthermore, while the program includes 10 hours of mentor coaching, these hours are part of the 60 ICF-accredited training hours, which falls short of ICF’s requirement for 60 training hours plus 10 additional mentor coaching hours for the ACC pathway.

Summing It Up

Comparing coach education and training programs is not an easy task, there are many options, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. For some learners, the course duration or cost is most important, for others, the delivery method is what tips the balance. And for some students, the focus of the program and course content itself will be the deciding factor.

But if you are considering an ICF-accredited program, you are already making a great start because this, in my humble opinion, is the ONLY path to mastery in coaching.

As an ICF credentialled coach, you’ll be joining a group of elite coaches who provide accountability to clients and the coaching profession as a whole. They pursue and complete rigorous education and practice requirements that provide unquestioned legitimacy to their commitment to excellence in coaching.

Here’s to your success in pursuing a career in coaching!

By: Corry Robertson





