Conversation with Susan Odle, Chief Growth Officer of StorMagic, a company helping organizations of all types and sizes use, protect and manage their applications and data at and near the edge.

Susan provided insights into StorMagic’s role in edge computing and the impact of VMware’s recent acquisition by Broadcom on the IT sector. She noted that many companies are reassessing their IT strategies, which presents a growth opportunity for StorMagic as customers seek alternatives to VMware. She highlighted StorMagic’s solutions, such as SV-SAN and SVHCI, which can help mitigate financial impacts while maintaining operational capabilities.

Susan and Julian discussed the importance of trust in business relationships, emphasizing the need for simplicity and reliability in vendor offerings to build confidence among channel partners. They acknowledged the challenges posed by the VMware acquisition and the opportunity for StorMagic to assist customers in navigating these hurdles.