George Crump, CMO of VergeIO, reported significant growth in the past year, noting an increase in resellers and partners since the VMware acquisition. He emphasized that customers migrating to VergeIO typically complete the transition in under 45 days, achieving at least 50% cost savings. He also highlighted the platform’s user-friendly nature and the operational efficiencies gained from its integrated services.

He provided insights into VergeIO’s advancements in storage performance, showcasing a benchmark test that achieved 1.5 million IOPS using low-cost server hardware, a stark contrast to typical vendor benchmarks. He discussed improvements in tiering capabilities, allowing for live migration of VMs across different storage types, which is increasingly important as customers utilize various flash storage levels. He also discussed the growing demand for private AI solutions and the technical challenges associated with deploying them.

