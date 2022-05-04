You have probably heard about the “great resignation” as millions of people rethink their current jobs and look for better work/life balance. This trend makes it more difficult to find, interview, select, on-board, support, manage and retain good talent.

Do not miss this discussion about how the employment market and recruiting has changed during the past 24 months and why most companies are struggling to recruit enough quality applications today and what to do about this growing problem.

Our special guest Steve Klein also discussed what a successful talent recruiting marketing plan looks like, and what companies need to do to win the battle for talent in 2022.