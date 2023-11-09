Nyriad Inc., a pioneer of the world’s first-and-only GPU-accelerated storage system delivering excellent performance, cost-effectiveness and resilience, today announced the launch of UltraIO-as-a-Service, an on-premise Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering tailored to meet the ever-increasing data management demands of modern enterprises.

Enterprises today face a myriad of hurdles, including capital budget constraints, rapid and unpredictable data growth, gaps in IT talent, operational complexity and ever-stringent sustainability mandates. Nyriad’s UltraIO-as-a-Service offering comprehensively addresses these challenges with flexible, simple-to-use STaaS options.

Nyriad’s UltraIO-as-a-Service user experience is defined by its simplicity, requiring only three key decisions: Contract Term, Data Services and Reserve Commitment. From there, Nyriad and its value-added reseller partners handle implementation and ongoing 24/7/365 proactive monitoring, alerting and customer support.

The Nyriad UltraIO-as-a-Service STaaS offering focuses on three core customer-friendly tenets: Capacity Flexibility, Billing Simplicity and Operational Simplicity.

The UltraIO-as-a-Service is built on top of the UltraIO storage system, which delivers a powerful combination of consistent performance, fail-safe data availability and true management simplicity. Architected with a combination of GPUs and CPUs and leveraging advanced erasure coding techniques, the system leverages higher-capacity drives to deliver a high efficiency ratio of usable to raw capacity, up to 92 percent, at a low total cost of ownership. UltraIO can reduce the time required to complete complex projects by up to 35 percent and supports sustainability initiatives by reducing the carbon footprint by two-thirds compared to similarly sized RAID-based storage arrays from other vendors.

“We spent considerable time listening to our customers and partners to understand which features of existing storage-as-a-service offerings deliver real value to their customers,” said Andrew Russell, Chief Revenue Officer, Nyriad, Inc. “Armed with that intelligence, we are confident UltraIO-as-a-Service positions our partners to offer their end customers an easy-to-understand, easy-to-deploy, and easy-to-consume storage solution that meets their technology, business, and budgetary requirements.

To learn more about UltraIO-as-a-Service, please visit: www.nyriad.io/staas