Halcyon announced a strategic partnership with Pax8, aiming to enhance market outreach and fortify businesses against the ever-growing threat of ransomware. This alliance now includes the cutting-edge Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform as part of Pax8’s innovative technology Marketplace, empowering partners and their customers of all sizes with robust security solutions.

“Halcyon is designed to seamlessly integrate with other Pax8 Marketplace vendors, addressing the critical security gap posed by ransomware,” said Chris Catanzaro, VP of Global MSSP and Channels at Halcyon. “Our strategic partnership with Pax8 will provide operational resilience to partners and their customers, ensuring swift recovery in the face of a ransomware attack.”

The Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform offers unparalleled protection, insulating organizations from ransomware attacks that often evade existing security measures. It is the only platform designed to fight ransomware from attack initiation to extortion. Key features include:

Key Material Capture: Automatically captures the key material during a ransomware encryption event, enabling the swift recovery of any encrypted data.

Automated Decryption: This process triggers the automated decryption of data encrypted during a ransomware attack, eliminating the need for manual-intensive restoration from backups to swiftly return business operations to normal.

Data Exfiltration Prevention (DXP): Ransomware-tuned data protection that automatically detects and blocks attempts to exfiltrate data by analyzing suspicious IPS, DNS activity, and volume thresholds. DXP prevents data extortion attempts and blocks threat actors from carrying out “double extortion” tactics.

“We are thrilled to have award-winning Halcyon join the Pax8 Marketplace with this much-needed anti-ransomware platform for our partners,” said Ryan Burton, VP of Marketplace Vendor Strategy at Pax8. “The fact that Halcyon combines multiple advanced prevention engines, key interception, automated recovery, and enhanced 3rd party security controls protection all in one platform makes it a game-changer for Pax8 partners to protect their end-user customers at an even higher level.”

For more information, visit www.halcyon.ai.