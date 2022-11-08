John Parlee of Park Place Technologies provides his outlook on EOY and 2023 trends as it pertains to IT security, and how he is ensuring Park Place remains ahead of the cyber security curve. Parlee recently directed efforts to ensure the global, company-wide ISO 27001 and SOC 2 (Type 1) compliance certifications for Park Place, which were received in late-September. He also spoke about new standards for cybersecurity, including the emergence of the “zero trust” framework (federal mandates require implementation of a zero-trust architecture (ZTA) across all government agencies by 2024), and the global cyber insurance market, which is predicted to reach a value of approximately $20 billion by the year 2025.

John Parlee was named Chief Information Security Officer of Park Place Technologies back in July of 2020. Since then, he’s been instrumental in maintaining the Park Place Security Operations (SecOps) program, and ensuring that information and its associated technology, applications, systems, and processes are adequately protected for our customers and employees.

Park Place Technologies, the global leader in data center networking and optimization, servicing over 21,500 clients and their 1,000,000+ associated assets across 175+ countries.

Find out more at www.parkplacetechnologies.com. Check out our last interview with Park Place’s Director of Channel sales, Jean Plank: https://www.e-channelnews.com/women-in-tech-interview-jean-plank/