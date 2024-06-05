Pax8, has officially welcomed Auvik to the Pax8 Marketplace. This collaboration enables partners to provide businesses with Auvik’s advanced network monitoring solutions, empowering them to proactively address their evolving IT requirements in today’s business climate.

“The dramatic evolution of networks is reshaping the business landscape, ushering in a new era of connectivity and opportunities,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “We are delighted to welcome Auvik on board to help our partners navigate this intricacy and provide their strategic approach and innovative solutions tailored to the evolving demands of modern connectivity.”

Auvik’s Network Management stands out for its simplicity and visibility, empowering partners to deliver top-tier services to their clients. Auvik’s cloud-based software is the ideal ally for partner network monitoring, boasting remarkable user-friendliness and a deployment time of under an hour. By mapping and navigating the network, monitoring performance, troubleshooting, and analyzing network traffic—all tailored to specific business needs—partners can provide clients with an expanded array of services, surpassing previous capabilities. In addition, Auvik SaaS Management – a tool providing deep visibility into an organization’s SaaS environment – will be available through the Pax8 Marketplace later this year.

“Pax8 shares Auvik’s commitment to helping MSPs deliver a frictionless IT experience to their customers, spanning purchase, product use, and billing,” said Alex Hoff, Auvik Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “With the addition of Auvik solutions to the Pax8 Marketplace, we hope to make it easier for MSPs to integrate network monitoring and SaaS management into their service offering.”

Auvik will be exhibiting at Pax8’s flagship Beyond 2024 partner event June 9-11 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center.

To learn more about Pax8 and Auvik, please visit www.pax8.com.