VIPRE Security Group announced it is making significant changes to the company’s channel-first model to ensure the success of its partners, sales teams, and distributors.

“At VIPRE Security Group, our partners embody the best the industry has to offer, and we are committed to empowering their growth by providing them all the business, technical, and marketing support they need to succeed,” said VIPRE Security Group’s newly appointed North American Channel Chief Marc Malafronte. “Our channel community has been the roots of our business for years and we are humbled by the responsibility to provide the right environment to help them grow.”

As part of its commitment to being a first-rate channel-first organization, VIPRE Security Group is making significant changes to its global business model, including:

Doubling the company’s channel sales team and placing them regionally to assist partners better

Aligning the end user sales teams to the channel organization for co-selling and collaboration

Opening the company’s product portfolio to make it easier to sell the entire suite of VIPRE Security Group’s services and solutions

Expanding channel sales and support operations across EMEA including the DACH and Benelux regions

In North America, VIPRE Security Group is also planning a series of cross-country, partner road shows to share additional information about the company’s channel program, product roadmap and to learn more about the needs of its partner community. Current roadshows are scheduled throughout November in Florida, New York, Arizona, and Texas. Those interested in attending can visit VIPRE Security Group’s registration site for more information.

