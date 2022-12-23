Tiffany Ricks is the founder and Chief Executive Officer at HacWare, Inc. HacWare is an award-winning Cybersecurity startup that provides AI-powered advanced cybersecurity education to help lean security teams to combat phishing attacks.

Mrs. Ricks is a serial entrepreneur that has been recognized as one of the most powerful and inspirational leaders in Dallas by D CEO for 2023 and 2022 as a D500 honoree. She has been recognized as a 2022 Dallas Business Journal Women in Technology award winner, 2021 Innovator in Cybersecurity finalist by DMagazine, and 2020 Top 50 Innovator by Dallas Innovates for her contributions to cybersecurity.

Prior to launching HacWare, Tiffany Ricks owned a cybersecurity consultancy where she worked as an Ethical Hacker. She has also owned several tech startups. Mrs. Ricks has over 15 years of experience in the software and cybersecurity industry. She has spent her career building enterprise software applications for national brands including L3 Technologies, the United States Air Force, and the Navy.

Mrs. Ricks founded the Female Founders of Dallas. Female Founders of Dallas is a community for women entrepreneurs, creators, and dreamers to connect through meaningful encounters and provide a safe space for the women of Dallas to support one another. Mrs. Ricks taught students at the Lewisville Independent School District about computer programming. She also taught students at Black Girls CODE Dallas the importance of computer science.

Mrs. Tiffany Ricks is a loving wife, and mother of 2 beautiful children. Tiffany Ricks has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Texas Christian University and a Master of Science in Management from Texas A&M University at Commerce.