Eaton announced that it intends to pursue a separation of its Vehicle and eMobility segments (together, “Mobility Group” or “Mobility”) into an independent, publicly traded company.

Paulo Ruiz, Eaton chief executive officer, said, “The separation of Mobility advances Eaton’s bold new 2030 growth strategy to lead, invest, and execute for growth. Our team will have a sharpened focus on our core Electrical and Aerospace businesses, which are driven by powerful megatrends including in electrification, digitalization and AI, reindustrialization, infrastructure spending and growth in the aerospace after-market and defense demand. We are confident that Eaton is exceptionally well‑positioned to capitalize on opportunities to accelerate growth and margin expansion, and to create long‑term value for our shareholders.”

Ruiz continued, “We are incredibly proud of what our Mobility team has built and believe that now is the right time to separate that business. As an independent company, Mobility will be able to build on its strong foundation as a leading supplier across the globe and have the strategic focus and agility to allocate capital and resources to best serve its customers, pursue independent growth opportunities, and drive innovation.”

Eaton: Focused portfolio enables innovation and operational excellence

Upon completion of the separation, Eaton will be strongly positioned to execute on the Company’s 2030 growth strategy by prioritizing allocation of capital on higher-growth, higher-margin businesses with more earnings consistency. Eaton will have a focused portfolio, strengthened by the recent acquisition of Ultra PCS and the announced acquisition of Boyd Thermal, primed to capitalize on strong demand in data center, utility, commercial and institutional markets, as well as Aerospace’s growing position in defense industry and commercial aftermarket.

The separation of the Mobility Group builds on Eaton’s strong track record of value creation and portfolio transformation and follows the divestitures of Lighting in 2020 and Hydraulics in 2021.

The separation of the Mobility Group is expected on closing to be immediately accretive to Eaton’s organic growth and operating margin.

Mobility: Go-to supplier for heavy-duty and commercial vehicle applications

Mobility provides mission-critical and safety-critical engineered solutions responsible for creating, distributing and optimizing power for all types of vehicles and propulsion systems, with a leading position in commercial truck transmissions and clutches in the Americas, as well as high-voltage EV fuses and valve actuation technologies around the world. The business operates as a true innovation partner for OEM customers’ electrification needs, offering deep domain knowledge, proprietary technology and system-level integration.

A separation will allow Mobility more flexibility to pursue near- and long-term growth opportunities, including in markets where it is well positioned with leading technologies serving heavy-, medium- and light-duty trucks, passenger vehicles and off-highway vehicles.

Transaction details

Through the transaction, Eaton and Mobility are each expected to benefit from:

Increased focus on core businesses and strategic priorities;

Tailored capital allocation strategy with flexibility to invest in profitable organic and inorganic growth opportunities;

Improved ability to adapt quickly to leverage evolving market dynamics to deliver consistent returns; and

Distinct investment profiles that position each company to unlock greater long-term sustainable value.

Eaton expects to complete the anticipated spin-off by the end of the first quarter of 2027, subject to the satisfaction of customary legal and regulatory requirements and approvals, including final approval of the Company’s Board of Directors and effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The planned separation is expected to be completed in a manner that is tax-free to Eaton shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.