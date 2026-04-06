Glynis Devine introduced Michele Bates, Sr. Director, Advanced Solutions at TD SYNNEX Canada.

Michele spoke about her professional background and accomplishments, such as 2025 President’s Club honoree, with leadership roles in internal DE&I efforts and external programs. Michele framed her leadership around authenticity, resilience, and a people-first mindset, and recommended concrete operational changes—specifically placing DE&I higher on meeting agendas to ensure time and priority.

Michele is one of the top 10 Woman in Tech winners in Canada. See complete story: https://www.e-channelnews.com/announcing-reseller-choice-and-women-in-tech-awards-2024-for-canada/

PS We’re sending healing vibes to Michele after her recent wrist injury. Wishing you a quick and smooth recovery, Michele!