James Chalmers, NAM Channel Manager, Kaspersky

James provided an update on Kaspersky Canada’s operations, assuring attendees that the company is fully functional despite past issues with the US government concerning data sharing. He highlighted the presence of Canadian employees and a robust support system for both consumer and B2B clients. He also outlined the recent restructuring of Kaspersky’s endpoint security products, which now consist of three streamlined solutions that include EDR functionalities. He reaffirmed the company’s dedication to delivering high-quality protection supported by global threat intelligence.