Leslie Maher, former Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) channel executive, is now Vice President of Worldwide Channels & Alliances at Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring

Leslie brings to Virtana more than 20 years of sales and general management expertise from enterprise organizations including HPE, Cisco and Sun. At Virtana, her focus will be to manage and develop all partner routes to market, including Solution Providers, Managed Service providers (MSPs), Systems Integrators, Distributors, OEM and Strategic Alliances.

Her expertise includes delivering data center infrastructure and as-a-service hybrid cloud solutions, with proven success in revenue growth and profitability. She has a diverse background in building high-performing teams across enterprise sales, specialized product sales, inside sales and SMB, channels and alliances, and product category management.