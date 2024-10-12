Here are a recap on some of the people and companies mentioned this week:
- Our Channel Leader interview this week with Stan Oliver of Camelot Secure
- Vulnerability management with Tenable
- Our Security Podcast this week was with Oasis Security on non-human identities
- Interview with the security division of BlackBerry
- Update interview with Pax8
COMING UP: Next we will be be hosting our third and final ChannelNext event of the year in beautiful British Columbia on Oct. 21-22. Check out what Crosshair Cyber, Likky Lavji, Acronis, Alex Dow and Kenrick Bagnall will be presenting!